Insurance fraud fugitive missing for 4 years arrested by US Marshals in Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The United States Marshals for the Middle District of Florida arrested a 62-year-old fugitive in Jacksonville wanted since 2019 in connection to a large insurance fraud scam in Spokane, Washington.

William Mize was indicted by a federal grand jury in Washington on numerous fraud charges including mail fraud, wire fraud, conspiracy to commit mail fraud and wire fraud, conspiracy to commit health care fraud, money laundering, and conspiracy to commit money laundering on Dec. 18, 2018.

According to court documents, Mize is accused of faking car accidents, falls and other accidents across multiple states. U.S. Marshals said to date, insurers have paid more than $6 million on Mize’s alleged fraudulent claims.

Marshals said Mize became a fugitive around July 2019 when he alleged to have violated his pretrial release condition.

It was announced Tuesday that Mize was arrested around 11:30 a.m. at the Sadler Point Marina in the Lakeshore area, where he was believed to be living.

Marshals said Mize used numerous aliases and was believed to visited cities in Washington, California, Florida, Nevada, Louisiana, as well as Mexico.