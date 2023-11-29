Kidney damage and NSAIDS: The damage that could be happening to your body

ORLANDO, Fla. – Aspirin and ibuprofen are NSAIDs, or non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs, used to reduce or relieve pain. But they can come with some pretty serious side effects if not used as directed.

Advil, Aleve, and Aspirin are all over-the-counter drugs considered safe to use, but they do come with some serious side effects if used long-term.

These NSAIDs can increase your risk for heart attack and stroke. Even if you are not at risk for these conditions, they can increase your blood pressure and cause kidney damage as they did for avid runner Barry Davis.

His nine pills a day for three decades left him with only about 25 percent of his kidney function.

Davis says, “I never had any prohibition. No one said don’t do that.”

Charles Srour, DC Chiropractor at Pro Health Care explains, “These kinds of anti-inflammatories are meant to be taken on a short term to help with an acute pain or inflammation.”

However, long-term use of NSAIDs can decrease blood flow and oxygen to the kidneys. They can also cause sodium and fluid retention. Srour says there are safer alternatives like turmeric, fish oil, and infladox for treating persistent pain.

“In some cases, the effect that they get is even stronger than what they would get with pharmaceuticals.” Explains Srour.

And that prevents the hidden damage caused by prolonged use of NSAIDs

Experts warn that if you’re already taking diuretics, or ace inhibitors, taking NSAIDs can put you at a greater risk for kidney damage.