Woman in her 60s found shot several times in Westside home: JSO

Large police presence on Old St. Augustine Road, just south of the St. Joseph's Catholic Church

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A man police said was connected to the death of a woman found shot to death on Jacksonville’s westside is dead after a murder-suicide incident on Wednesday afternoon.

According to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office, a woman was found shot several times in a home on Collins Road around 3:50 p.m. She died at the scene.

JSO issued a be-on-the-lookout (BOLO) alert for a man in his 70s who police believed was the suspect in the shooting. A white car was located after the BOLO was put out and a traffic stop was conducted near Old St. Augustine Road, just south of Greenland Road.

Police said when officers approached the car, they heard a gunshot. It was determined that the man died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

The woman and the man are connected, but police did not reveal how they are related.

JSO is investigating.