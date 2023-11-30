Man found shot to death in Chimney Lakes area: JSO

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A man was found fatally shot Wednesday night on Winding Vine Drive East, which is off Argyle Forest Boulevard in the Chimney Lakes area.

Police were called to the area just before 8 p.m. Wednesday. They said they found a man on the ground in a parking lot suffering from a gunshot wound.

He died at the scene.

Investigators do not have any suspect information and are working to find video surveillance and identify any witnesses.

Anyone with information that can assist with this investigation is asked to call the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office non-emergency number at 904-630-0500 or Crime stoppers at 866-845 -TIPS. You can also provide information online at JSOCrimeTips@jaxsheriff.org.