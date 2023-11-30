56º
Join Insider

Local News

Man found shot to death in Chimney Lakes area: JSO

Francine Frazier, Senior web producer

Tags: Jacksonville
A man was found fatally shot on Winding Vine Drive. (WJXT)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A man was found fatally shot Wednesday night on Winding Vine Drive East, which is off Argyle Forest Boulevard in the Chimney Lakes area.

Police were called to the area just before 8 p.m. Wednesday. They said they found a man on the ground in a parking lot suffering from a gunshot wound.

He died at the scene.

Investigators do not have any suspect information and are working to find video surveillance and identify any witnesses.

Anyone with information that can assist with this investigation is asked to call the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office non-emergency number at 904-630-0500 or Crime stoppers at 866-845 -TIPS. You can also provide information online at JSOCrimeTips@jaxsheriff.org.

Copyright 2023 by WJXT News4JAX - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

A Jacksonville native and proud University of North Florida alum, Francine Frazier has been with News4Jax since 2014 after spending nine years at The Florida Times-Union.

email