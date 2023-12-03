News4Jax wins 7 2023 Suncoast Regional Emmys

FILE - Emmy statues appear at the 70th Primetime Emmy Nominations Announcements at the Television Academy's Saban Media Center on July 12, 2018, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP, File)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Seven News4Jax projects have won Regional Emmy awards, the Suncoast Chapter of the National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences announced Saturday.

The Suncoast Emmy Awards honor the best television produced in the state of Florida, Alexandria, Baton Rouge, Lafayette, Lake Charles and New Orleans, Louisiana, Mobile, Alabama, Thomasville, Georgia and Puerto Rico.

The winners for 2023 include the following entries:

Ending Overdose - Jodi Mohrmann, Kenna Rodgers Bear, Melanie Lawson, Ashley Harding, Ciara Earrey, and John McCormick (Health/Medical - News)

Ready for Rescue - Jodi Mohrmann and Joy Purdy (Health/Medical - News)

Surgery Scandal - Anne Maxwell and Leeann Walker (Health/Medical - News)

Hurricane Nicole: The 10 O’Clock News - Kaitlyn Shemenski, Sasha Garcia, Kent Justice, Tarik Minor, Isaac Levitan, and Renee Beninate (Evening Newscast - Medium Markets)

Emmett Till: Back To Mississippi - Scott Johnson, Kathryn Bonfield and Michael Jones (Historical/Cultural - News)

Gang Unit Sgt. Under Investigation - Tarik Minor (Diversity/Equity/Inclusion - News)

The Ripple Effect - Amanda DeVoe, Foad Zabaneh, Hunter Vaughn and Alfonso Campbell (Diversity/Equity/Inclusion - News)