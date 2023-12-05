A squeaky-clean ‘I Do’: Jacksonville couple gets married in car wash

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – One local couple is celebrating after finding a unique way to tie the knot!

One of our News4JAX co-workers, Bruce Melvin, married his sweetheart of more than five years in a car wash. You read that correctly, a car wash!

Bruce and Ingrid said they thought of a few different types of weddings, all of which would cost a lot of time and money.

They decided to start with a “clean” slate and landed on a simple, unique option: the car wash.

For some background, Bruce said Ingrid gets her car washed almost daily, so it’s an important place for her.

He also said the idea suited them because they love to think outside of the box and have one-of-a-kind experiences!

The two even met speed dating five-and-a-half years ago.

Congratulations, Bruce and Ingrid!

