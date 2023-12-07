Former Jaguars employee accused of using over $22M of team’s money to purchase condo, Tesla, $95K watch

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A former Jacksonville Jaguars employee is accused of using the company’s virtual credit card program to steal more than $22 million, spending it on personal purchases. Those purchases included two cars, cryptocurrency and lavish vacations, according to court documents obtained by News4JAX.

In a seven-page federal filing made by an organization referred to as “Business A,” Amit Patel worked for the organization and helped prepare monthly financial statements, oversaw department budgets and performed other administrative duties.

Business A is not named as the Jaguars in the document, but the Jaguars confirmed to The Athletic that it is the unnamed business in the court filing.

The document said Patel had access to use the Jaguar’s virtual credit card (VCC) to make business-related expenses or purchases. It was not meant for personal use, the document said.

Patel, according to the filing, was the only person over the program beginning in October 2019.

Patel is accused of spending approximately $22,221,454.40 in fraudulent VCC transactions from the period of September 2019 to February 2023, when he was fired, the document said.

The filing accuses him of using the money to online gamble, purchase a condo in Ponte Vedra Beach, pay for travel expenses for himself and his friends, which included private jets, luxury hotels stays, private home rentals.

The document says Patel also purchased a Tesla Model 3 and a Nissan pickup truck, hired a criminal defense lawyer, bought cryptocurrency, electronics, sports memorabilia, a country club membership, spa treatments, concert and sporting event tickets, home furnishings and a $95,000 watch.

Patel is charged with wire fraud and opted to be charged by information, waiving the indictment.