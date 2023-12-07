Jewish community remains mindful of threat concerns as Hanukkah begins

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – As Hanukkah begins at sundown on Thursday, the Department of Homeland Security, Justice Department and law enforcement agencies remind members of the Jewish community that some may use the war between Israel and Hamas as an excuse to increase calls for violence.

Hundreds of Jewish community members will gather Thursday at the Jewish Community Alliance on San Jose Boulevard for the traditional lighting of the first of eight candles on the giant menorah, a candelabra that’s the traditional symbol of Hanukkah.

It is usually a joyous and festive holiday, but this year those in the Jewish community are mindful of the dramatic rise in antisemitism and still mourning the loss of life in Israel from the terrorist attacks at the hands of Hamas two months ago Thursday.

“While there are no specific and credible threats to the Jewish community right now, it is still vitally important that those of us in the community remain aware of what’s going on around us and report any type of suspicious activity. Vigilance is key, said Alex Silverstein, a retired FBI agent and current director of security for the Jewish Federation & Foundation of Northeast Florida.

Silverstein said the biggest concern comes from what are called lone wolf attacks, people not affiliated with terrorist organizations but who are inspired by the rhetoric of a terrorist group or ideology. And they usually act independently.

“There are people who are just out to cause trouble because there is, I hate to say it, just hate out there as well,” Silverstein said. “A wise person once told me that there’s inevitably a 20% chance of running into a jerk.”

There will be security at the Jacksonville menorah lighting on Thursday, but Silverstein declined to go into specifics. So what does Silverstein encourage people to pay attention to?

“The main thing to count on is your gut feelings,” Silverstein said. “If you see something that seems out of place to you, then it’s out of place. Report it. People who are acting unusually in the context of the event, if something is going on, on a stage and a person is not paying attention to it, that could be suspicious.”

Hanukkah is a time for the family and community to get together, have fun and celebrate.

But in this day and age with what is going on in the world around us, with the rise in antisemitism and, unfortunately, the hate that exists in the world, you can’t be too careful. So, it is not cliché to say, if you see something, say something -- and do something.