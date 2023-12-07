Undercover JSO detective hits pedestrian in Westside intersection; woman seriously injured

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A woman was seriously injured Wednesday night after a Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office undercover detective struck her as she was walking at a Westside intersection, police said.

Police said the detective was driving northbound on Cassat Avenue near Plymouth Street, and the pedestrian was eastbound in the middle of the intersection when the collision happened.

According to JSO, the detective involved immediately stopped to help the pedestrian, a woman in her late 60s.

The woman was transported to a local hospital, and she is in stable condition, police said.

At this time in the investigation, police believe the detective had a green signal when the pedestrian was crossing in the middle of the intersection, instead of using a pedestrian crosswalk.

Police said the detective was heading to the Police Memorial Building and did not have emergency equipment activated.