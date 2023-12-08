Confederate statue removed overnight in 2020 finally returned to Hemming family

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – News4JAX has learned the city is keeping good on a promise and returning a confederate statue to the family that donated it to Jacksonville.

The Confederate soldier statue that stood on top of the monument across from the city hall in the park formerly known as Hemming Plaza was returned to the Hemming family in Georgia. The park was renamed the James Weldon Johnson Park.

The statue was removed three years ago in the middle of the night and since then there has been protest and fights on both sides concerning the statue.

The mayor’s office sent the following statement:

“In early 2021, the Jacksonville City Council passed Resolution 2020-596, which expressed the Council’s desire to give the statue and plaques to Hemming family descendants. We did not see a legal reason to continue holding onto and paying insurance for these items. Transfer of the plaques and statue follows through on the previously passed resolution and the Hemming family’s wishes.”