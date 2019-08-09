Check out the 3 top spots in Jacksonville's Greenfield Manor neighborhood

Spending time in Greenfield Manor? Get to know this Jacksonville neighborhood by browsing its most popular local businesses, from a sushi spot to a Thai eatery.

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top places to visit in Greenfield Manor, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of neighborhood businesses. Read on for the results.

1. Sawa Sushi

Check out sushi bar and Japanese spot Sawa Sushi, situated at 6426 Bowden Road, Suite #202. With 4.5 stars out of 84 reviews on Yelp, it's proven to be a local favorite. Look for the miso soup, spicy seafood soup, sawa roll and more among the menu offerings here.

2. Mr. Taco

Photo: cheuk k./Yelp

Tex-Mex spot Mr. Taco, which offers tacos and more, is another top choice. Yelpers give the business, located at 6426 Bowden Road, Suite #206, four stars out of 210 reviews. In addition to tacos, you'll find burritos, fajitas and more at this spot.

3. Thai Spice Kitchen

Photo: matt c./Yelp

Finally, there's Thai Spice Kitchen, a local favorite with four stars out of 174 reviews. Stop by 6426 Bowden Road to hit up the Thai spot next time you're in the neighborhood. Expect traditional Thai staples such as the cucumber salad, beef noodle soup and more on the menu here.

This story was created automatically using local business data, then reviewed and augmented by an editor.

