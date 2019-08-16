Check out the 4 most popular spots in Jacksonville's San Jose neighborhood

Spending time in San Jose? Get to know this Jacksonville neighborhood by browsing its most popular local businesses, from a wine bar to a sandwich shop.

1. Sorrento Italian Restaurant

Topping the list is wine bar and Italian spot Sorrento Italian Restaurant. Located at 6943 St. Augustine Road, it's the highest-rated business in the neighborhood, boasting 4.5 stars out of 57 reviews on Yelp.

This family-run eatery serves up classic dishes like chicken parmigiana and lasagna. The menu also features items like garlic rolls, shrimp scampi and creamy chicken francese.

2. Athens Cafe

Photo: ATHENS CAFE/Yelp

Next up is wine bar, Greek and modern European spot Athens Cafe, situated at 6271 St. Augustine Road, Suite 7. With 4.5 stars out of 79 reviews on Yelp, it's proven to be a local favorite.

On the menu, you'll find dishes ranging from stuffed artichokes to pastichio to roasted lamb and orzo. Save room for the baklava for dessert.

3. The Yum Yum Tree

Photo: Eunice B./Yelp

Creperie The Yum Yum Tree, which offers sandwiches and more, is another top choice. Yelpers give the business, located at 6225 St. Augustine Road, four stars out of 28 reviews.

Thanks to loyal patrons, this family-run shop — which comes courtesy of Jim and Terrie Polkey — has been around since 1977. It's famous for the chicken salad but also makes homemade sandwiches, quiches and desserts. Must-try items include the buttermilk coconut pie.

4. Adams Sandwich Shoppe

Photo: ANTHONY N./Yelp

Adams Sandwich Shoppe, a breakfast and brunch spot that offers sandwiches, coffee, tea and more, is another neighborhood go-to, with four stars out of 28 Yelp reviews. Head over to 6071 St. Augustine Road to try it for yourself.

Get your comfort food fix with biscuits and gravy, pancakes, French toast, hot dogs and more. Satisfy sandwich cravings with the double decker or the grilled chicken Philly.

