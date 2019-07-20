Explore the 4 most popular spots in Jacksonville's Hillcrest neighborhood

Visiting Hillcrest, or just looking to better appreciate what it has to offer? Get to know this Jacksonville neighborhood by browsing its most popular local businesses, from a coffee drive-thru to a Chinese eatery.

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top places to visit in Hillcrest, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of neighborhood businesses. Read on for the results.

1. Elliano's Coffee Co

Photo: BOBBY B./Yelp

Topping the list is coffee and tea spot Elliano's Coffee Co, which offers bagels and sandwiches. Located at 1125 Lane Ave. South, it's the highest-rated business in the neighborhood, boasting five stars out of 44 reviews on Yelp.

Start your morning with an iced Venetian vanilla latte or a Milan mint mocha. The menu features espresso drinks (order them hot, iced or as freezers), signature creations and seasonal lemonades. Bagels, hot breakfast sandwiches, cookies and muffins are also available.

2. Blue Crabber Seafood

Photo: AmauriandLeah R./Yelp

Next up is seafood market and seafood spot Blue Crabber Seafood, situated at 5322 Normandy Blvd. With five stars out of 25 reviews on Yelp, it's proven to be a local favorite.

Get your fill of garlic shrimp, crab cakes and combo seafood platters. The crab combo includes steamed blue crab, mayport shrimp, sweet sausage, corn on the cob, red bliss potatoes and a steamed egg.

3. Pizza Italiano

Photo: Jericho C./Yelp

Pizza spot Pizza Italiano is another top choice. Yelpers give the business, located at 5150 Normandy Blvd., four stars out of 26 reviews.

At this family owned restaurant, sub sandwiches, salads, Italian and Greek dinners and pizzas are on the menu. Expect robust portions of classic dishes ranging from chicken and eggplant parmesan to beef ravioli and baked ziti with sausage.

4. New China Restaurant

Photo: leatha w.]/Yelp

New China Restaurant, a Chinese spot, is another much-loved neighborhood go-to, with 4.5 stars out of 16 Yelp reviews. Head over to 5110 Normandy Blvd. to see for yourself.

At this no-frills eatery, you'll find a menu featuring appetizers like egg rolls, dumplings and barbecue spare ribs. Soups, fried rice, noodle dishes and entrees are also available. Recommended items include house fried rice with gravy and honey chicken with shrimp fried rice.

This story was created automatically using local business data, then reviewed and augmented by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.