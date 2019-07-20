1 taken to hospital after shooting, Jacksonville police say

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - One person was brought to a hospital Friday night after being shot, the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office said.

Police said the shooting happened about 6:30 p.m. on West 22nd Street, just north of Martin Luther King Jr. Parkway.

The person who was shot was then taken to a hospital, where the person was in stable condition at last check, police said.

It's unclear exactly how the victim got to the hospital.

The Sheriff's Office is investigating. Anyone with information is asked to call JSO at 904-630-0500.

