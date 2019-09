JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - As part of a federal discrimination lawsuit settlement, 19 African American firefighters are getting promotions.

The firefighters received the promotions on Friday. It happened after the filed a suit against the city, saying they were being overlooked for promotions.

In July, the city agreed to pay $4.9 million to be split among the firefighters. With that settlement, the city created 40 new promotion positions.

