4 tigers, gray fox move to Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The Catty Shack Ranch Wildlife Sanctuary announced Friday that it has five new residents that were transferred from a private facility in South Florida that was damaged by Hurricane Irma.

Four tigers and one gray fox now call the sanctuary home. The South Florida facility asked the ranch to take care of the four tigers to alleviate some of the financial burden from storm damage repairs.

Jordan Joseph, a representative for the ranch, said the gray fox was a surprise. He said the fox was the first animal to greet them when they arrived at the facility to pick up the tigers. Joseph said they immediately fell in love with the fox and with the facility's blessing, loaded her up and brought her back to the sanctuary, too.

The four tigers are:

Dozer -- At just 4 years old, he weighs an estimated 550 pounds. Joseph said he is still adjusting to his new home and settles in a bit more every day.

Haley -- A spunky 15-month-old, she is the most talkative of the bunch and loves to egg on her habitat mates.

Rocky and Adrian -- These siblings share a habitat with Haley. Rocky and Adrian are 20 months old and, along with Haley, have been dubbed "The Three Amigos" by several volunteers.

Piper -- She's a 2-year-old gray fox who was born blind in a wildlife rehab center where her mother was being treated. Despite having no vision, she is learning who her caregivers are and she treats them to affectionate licks. Piper currently resides in the sanctuary's medical facility until a new custom habitat is built for her.

Click here for information about the Catty Shack Ranch Wildlife Sanctuary.

