5 things to know about Vice President Pence, Ivanka Trump's visit

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Vice President Mike Pence and first daughter Ivanka Trump will be in Jacksonville on Friday morning to highlight criminal justice and job training in Northeast Florida.

Here's what you need to know about their visit to the River City:

Air Force Two arrives at NAS Jacksonville just after 11 a.m. From there, it's full speed ahead as the two have a packed schedule, hitting two spots in Jacksonville before returning to Washington. The first stop will be at Operation New Hope on North Main Street in Springfield for a roundtable discussion. Operation New Hope provides job skills training and support for individuals with a criminal history looking to get their lives on track. The two will then head down to the Westside to tour Miller Electric. This visit will highlight workforce development and apprenticeship opportunities. This is all part of the “Pledge to America’s Workers” initiative, which is a big part of President Donald Trump’s administration and spearheaded by his daughter. The goal is to put more Americans to work. She said it's a call to American businesses to create more and better jobs through education and job training. Ivanka Trump said over the last year, more than 300 businesses signed the pledge. On Wednesday, the administration marked the one-year anniversary of the initiative. Drivers need to be aware of delays in the areas where the vice president and first daughter will be. Between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m., the vice president’s motorcade could cause some traffic delays.

