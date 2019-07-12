Foul play suspected in discovery of human remains in wooded area

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Foul play is suspected in the discovery of human remains in a wooded area of Northwest Jacksonville, the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office said Friday.

Sky 4 aerials showed at least two cadaver dogs and many homicide detectives early Friday afternoon off Utsey Road near the intersection of Pritchard and Imeson roads.

According to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office, a man was working outside a home in the wooded area off Utsey Road about 6:10 p.m. Thursday when he came across skeletal remains and called police.

Homicide detectives confirmed that the remains are human.

Lt. Craig Waldrup said at a news briefing Friday afternoon that they believe there is only one set of remains, though it's still unclear how long the remains have been there. He said foul play is suspected because of the way the body was positioned.

The discovery could be tied to a cold case investigation, but Waldrup would not say which one.

An age, gender and identity are not known at this time. A forensic anthropologist is being called to help the medical examiner with the identification process, which could take weeks or months.

Joseph Cummings, the man who found the remains, told News4Jax he was clearing land with a brush hog when he made the grisly discovery.

Investigators will be at the scene off Utsey Road for several more days.

