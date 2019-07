JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A bicyclist was hurt in a crash Monday evening on Jacksonville's Northside.

According to the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department, the collision involved a car. It happend around 4 p.m. near the intersection of Dunn Avenue and Biscayne Boulevard.

The bicyclist was taken to the hospital for treatment.

