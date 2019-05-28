Fishing boat overturns in St. Johns River

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A fishing boat overturned Monday afternoon in the St. Johns River.

It happened about 4 p.m. near Blount Island and the Jacksonville Port Authority.

Two fishermen told News4Jax a large ship came by, causing a huge wave that tipped the boat over.

"We saw a ship coming over and the tide was coming in. The next thing we know is the ship passed by us," fisherman Dwayne Brown said.

Brown said the wave was "about 10 feet high."

"I was stuck under the boat at first. I was scared as hell," he said. "I thank God I’m still here."

News4Jax arrived at the scene and saw a man squatting on top of the overturned boat, along with Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department crews on land and in the water. News4Jax learned that man was a friend of the fishermen who tried to help the two salvage the boat.

WATCH: Fishermen try to rescue overturned boat

"It was pretty scary, very scary," fisherman B.K. Reed said. "There was a boat that helped us. Coast Guard was in the air. Turned out OK."

The men worked for hours to try to get the boat out of the water. At last check, they still had not removed the boat, which belongs to a friend. The fishermen said it was the first time they had taken the boat out on the water.

