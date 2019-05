JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A concession stand at the Cedar Hills Athletic Assoication caught fire Friday evening.

The fire was extinguished by the time News4Jax arrived at the scene on Jacksonville's Westside shortly before 6 p.m.

No injuries were reported in the fire. The state fire marshal will investigate the cause.

