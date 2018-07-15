Child attacked by dog in Arlington home

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A child attacked by a dog Sunday morning in an Arlington neighborhood was hospitalized with critical injuries.

It happened about 10:15 a.m. on Herrick Drive, just off Merrill Road. News4Jax was told a dog bit a young girl on the neck and that the injuries were life-threatening.

"I’m hearing somebody saying, 'Help me, help me,'" neighbor Timothy Hightower said.

Hightower said he was outside when his neighbor ran out saying her dog bit a child and told him to call paramedics. He said the child appeared to be between 3 and 6 years old.

"She ran out of the house and secured the baby and came laying the baby right here and told us to call the paramedics," he said.

Jacksonville Fire-Rescue confirmed it transported of a dog-bite victim to the hospital, but couldn't provide any information on that person's condition.

Hightower said it didn't appear the child was conscious and he couldn’t do much but pray everything would be OK.

"My whole family, we hope she lives," he said.

Jacksonville Animal Care and Control came to the house and removed at least one dog, but it's unclear if that was the dog involved in the attack.

News4Jax was told Jacksonville Sheriff's Office homicide detectives responded to the scene to investigate, but after a few hours, all officers left without providing any information.

