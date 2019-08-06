4-year-old girl pulled from retention pond dies at hospital

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A 4-year-old girl who was pulled from a retention pond in the Dunns Crossing subdivision has died, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.

The young girl was pulled from the pond Tuesday evening on Robert Masters Boulevard. She was rushed to a hospital for treatment, but later died from her injuries, police said.

News4Jax has a crew at the scene, which is on Robert Masters Boulevard. This article will be updated as new information becomes available.

