Cicis Pizza location in Jacksonville closes doors

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The Cicis Pizza on Dunn Avenue in Jacksonville has shut its doors.

A sign on the door posted for customers read:

"CLOSED: Please visit the following locations: Atlantic Blvd and Blanding Blvd"

The manager of the Cicis on Atlantic Boulevard confirmed the information. News4Jax called the Dunn Avenue store to find there was a new answering machine message stating the closure.

It is unknown why the store quickly shut down.

