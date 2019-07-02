Cicis Pizza location in Jacksonville closes doors

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The Cicis Pizza on Dunn Avenue in Jacksonville has shut its doors.
A sign on the door posted for customers read:
"CLOSED: Please visit the following locations: Atlantic Blvd and Blanding Blvd"
The manager of the Cicis on Atlantic Boulevard confirmed the information. News4Jax called the Dunn Avenue store to find there was a new answering machine message stating the closure.
It is unknown why the store quickly shut down.
