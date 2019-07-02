Jacksonville

Cicis Pizza location in Jacksonville closes doors

By Carianne Luter - Social Media Producer

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The Cicis Pizza on Dunn Avenue in Jacksonville has shut its doors. 

A sign on the door posted for customers read: 

"CLOSED: Please visit the following locations: Atlantic Blvd and Blanding Blvd" 

The manager of the Cicis on Atlantic Boulevard confirmed the information. News4Jax called the Dunn Avenue store to find there was a new answering machine message stating the closure. 

It is unknown why the store quickly shut down. 

Click here to find a location near you. 

Copyright 2019 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.