Here's how to make some quick cash at city's annual tire, sign buyback

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Interested in making a few bucks and keeping Jacksonville beautiful at the same time?

The city is collecting tires and snipe signs this Saturday in the sixth annual Tire and Sign Buyback.

The event, which is open only to residents with a valid Duval County ID, will be from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday in Lot J at TIAA Bank Field. (For directions, click here.)

Residents can earn up to $40: $2 per tire for up to 10 tires and 50 cents a sign for up to 40 snipe signs.

A snipe sign is any sign that is posted to a tree on public property, a public utility box, a publicly-owned bench or shelter, a public fence, or any other object on public property or within the public right of way, except with the express permission or consent of the public property owner.

Tire and Sign Buyback: Printable event flyer

Real Estate signs, agricultural tires (i.e. tractor tires), concrete tires and bicycle tires are not accepted. Commercial businesses are not allowed to participate in the event, and it is a violation for tire shops to hand out used tires to residents, the city said.

Nonprofits are eligible to earn cash in exchange for tires and signs. For more information on nonprofit participation, click here.

The city provided the following answers to some frequently asked questions about the event:

What qualifies for payment?

Tires from passenger vehicles -- that can legally travel on the roadway -- will be accepted for payment.

10 tires per person at $2 per tire (up to 10 tires or $20 max payout for tires).

Tires can still have the rim attached when dropped off.

Illegal Snipe Signs -- (e.g. We Buy Ugly Houses, Cash for Gold, etc.) found littering public neighborhoods, on street corners, and along public right-of-ways.

40 signs per person at 50 cents per sign (up to 40 signs or $20 max payout for signs).

Legally permitted, real estate or other metal signs with a valid COJ permit number on them are NOT eligible.

Examples of snipe signs

What does not qualify for payment?

Bicycle tires

Monster truck tires, agricultural tires or heavy equipment tires

Household hazardous wastes will NOT be accepted at this event, i.e. including motor oil, car batteries, paint cans, etc. Please deliver household hazardous wastes to the City's Household Hazardous Waste Collection facility at 2675 Commonwealth Ave., Tuesday through Saturday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

What does the city do with all the tires and signs?

Tires are transported to Ridge Generation by Wheelbrator Technologies in Lakeland for use as fuel at a Waste to Energy plant.

are transported to Ridge Generation by Wheelbrator Technologies in Lakeland for use as fuel at a Waste to Energy plant. Signs will be deposited in the working face of Trail Ridge Landfill.

What is the specific location of the event?

The 2019 Tire and Sign Buyback event will take place in TIAA Bank Field, Lot J, off Gator Bowl Boulevard. See the event map.

