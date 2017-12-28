Coast Guard searching for missing boaters near Mayport

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The Coast Guard launched a search effort Thursday for two boaters who never returned from a boat trip the day before.

Dixan Diaz and Jamie Perrea were last seen near the Mayport boat ramp about 6 a.m. Wednesday when they set out aboard a 21-foot Sea Fox cuddy cabin.

One of the men's spouses alerted authorities about 5:45 a.m. Thursday after the pair did not return as planned. The boaters' truck and trailer are still at the boat ramp, where their phones last pinged.

The Coast Guard scrambled an HC-130 Hercules search plane from Air Station Clearwater to assist with search efforts.

Authorities said the boaters did not tell their loved ones whether they planned to head out on the ocean or through the Intracoastal Waterway, so the plane is flying over both.

Anyone with information that can help with the search is asked to contact Sector Jacksonville Command Center at 904-714-7558

