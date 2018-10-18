Crash sends car into gas pump on Jacksonville's Westside

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A collision Wednesday night on Jacksonville's Westside sent a car into a gas pump, causing it to catch fire.

The two-car collision happened about 9:30 p.m. at Ricker Road and Morse Avenue, just west of Interstate 295.

Police responded to the scene and the two vehicles involved in the crash were towed away.

Gas station employees told News4Jax that the driver of the car that crashed into the gas pump was hospitalized. Authorities did not immediately release whether anyone was injured.

