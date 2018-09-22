Drug house shut down, 3 arrested in Jacksonville, police say

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office narcotics team said it has shut down a suspected drug house on the Westside.

Agents served a search warrant at a home Friday evening and arrested three people after finding a variety of drugs, guns, and thousands in cash.

The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office did not release the names of those arrested but said all are charged with felonies.

Narcotics agents confiscated the following from the home: ‬

‪299.80 grams of marijuana‬

‪120.20 grams of powder cocaine‬

‪19.10 grams of crack cocaine‬

‪1.30 grams of prescription drugs‬

‪$5936.00 in cash ‬

Two‪ loaded handguns, one of which was stolen‬



