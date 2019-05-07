Duval County school resource officer arrested, held on no bond

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A police lieutenant with Duval County Public Schools was arrested Tuesday on an arrest warrant from Michigan, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.

Records show Lt. Sean MacMaster, 45, was held without bond in the Duval County jail. According to the arrest report, MacMaster was arrested at the Duval County School Police Department.

A statement from a Duval County Public Schools spokesperson reads in part:

We have received notification that an employee with the Duval County School Police Department, Lt. Sean MacMaster, was arrested (Tuesday) morning on an out of state warrant. The charges are not related to the school district or any student in the district. However, the district is closely monitoring this situation. The individual is currently in custody. Should he be released from custody, he will not have any contact with students pending the outcome of an internal investigation.

The school MacMaster worked at wasn't immediately clear. The charges that led to the warrant were not listed.

