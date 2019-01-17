Activists call emergency meeting to end Jacksonville gun violence

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - More than 80 percent of the homicides in Jacksonville last year involved gun violence, according to News4Jax records.

Community activists are calling the issue an emergency.

They've called for a meeting Thursday from 5-8 p.m. at the park behind Wells Fargo at 1601 North Main St. and have invited "all black organizations, groups, individuals and all allies."

The meeting comes just a day after another deadly mass shooting in Jacksonville. Wednesday’s shooting in Spring Park killed Willie Addison, 25, and wounded five others after a rap event at a gentlemen's club, the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office said.

It was the fifth mass shooting in Jacksonville in less than a year and the ninth mass shooting nationwide in the first 16 days of 2019, according to statistics obtained by the News4Jax I-TEAM. Those numbers also show that Jacksonville led Florida in mass shootings during 2018.

The Black Commission, a community activist group, said the gun violence among young African Americans is a crisis and the entire community is suffering from it.

They’re demanding change and asking anyone affected by the violence to speak up at Thursday's event.

