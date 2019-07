JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The American Red Cross was called to assist a family of four adults and three children after a fire Monday night on the Westside.

The large family and their dog were burned out of their home on Broadway Avenue, according to the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department.

No injuries were reported and it's unclear what sparked the fire. The state fire marshal will determine the cause.

