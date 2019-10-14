FHP: Driver killed after losing control, overturning Jeep in Mandarin

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A 34-year-old man was killed Sunday night in a crash on I-295 in Mandarin.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, Thomas Clarke was traveling down I-295 northbound near Old St. Augustine Road when he lost control of his Jeep Grand Cherokee around 9:38 p.m. Troopers said his Jeep crossed over the express lanes dividers and crashed into a Chevrolet Camaro before overturning several times.

Clarke was transported to Orange Park Medical Center where investigators said he later died.

The woman in the Camaro was taken to Baptist Health South with minor injuries.

