FHP: Two-car crash on I-95 at Eighth Street leaves driver dead

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The Florida Highway Patrol says Eighth Street is closed in both directions at Interstate 95 due to a deadly crash between two cars on Interstate 95 at Eighth Street.

Troopers said both cars were traveling south on I-95. A silver car was in the inside lane and a blue car in the outside lane when the driver of the silver car changed lanes and clipped the blue car.

The silver car then went off the interstate and hit a tree, killing the driver. The blue car had a driver and two passengers inside, but the FHP said no one in blue car was hurt.

Troopers said the driver of the silver car was speeding, possibly going about 75 mph when the crash happened around 12:30 p.m. Saturday.

