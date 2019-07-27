Fire erupts at home in Arlington early Saturday morning

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Jacksonville firefighters put out a house fire early Saturday morning in Arlington.

The fire broke out around 2 a.m. at a home on Tanglewood Lane.

Video and photos from the Jacksonville Fire Rescue Department show crews rushing to put out the flames.

Part of the house above the door frame appears to have major damage.

No one was home at the time and no injuries reported. The cause of the fire has not been released but sources say the home just had a new roof put on prior to the fire.

