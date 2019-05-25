Fire sparked at Collins Road Baptist Church on Westside

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Firefighters with the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department were sent to battle a fire on Friday evening at a church on the Westside.

JFRD said the fire is believed to have started in the attic of the Collins Road Baptist Church. Upon arrival, firefighters said flames could be seen from the roof of the building.

The American Red Cross was called to assist an adult. No injuries were reported in the fire.

The state fire marshal will investigate the cause.

