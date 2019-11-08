Former Jacksonville Bible School teacher accused of molesting teenager

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A former Bible School teacher was arrested last week after he was accused of groping and sending nude photos to a 13-year-old girl, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.

Brian Reed, a former teacher at Old Plank Road Bible School on the Westside, was arrested on Nov. 1 and charged with lewd molestation, soliciting a minor via computer and transmission of harmful materials to a minor for incidents that allegedly happened between 2017 and 2018.

According to a JSO arrest report, Reed is accused of initiating several video chats with the girl in which he showed her he was masturbating. Reed also made lewd suggestions to the girl and asked her for nude photos via Facebook messenger, according to the report. He sent her a photo of himself with his private parts exposed, according to the report. Investigators noted in the report the photo appeared to be taken at the school where Reed worked.

Reed, 36, is also accused of groping the teen inside a locked gym at the school, according to JSO.

Old Plank Road Baptist Church Pastor Larry McGinley issued a statement about Reed following his arrest:

The ministries of Old Plank Road Baptist Church are deeply saddened by the circumstances surrounding Brian Reed. We are deeply concerned for the well-being, recovery and safety of the victim and her family. We are in prayer for this precious family that the Lord will bring healing and help in this very difficult time. We are praying for wisdom for the authorities that are handling this case. From the moment this situation was brought to our attention, immediate and appropriate actions were taken by the ministries of Old Plant. Utmost care and discretion have been practiced to protect the victim, her family, the students in our ministries, and the family of the accused. The ministries of Old Plant have and are currently fully cooperating with the agencies involved in this investigation. Thank you and may God bless you. Sincerely, Larry McGinley, Pastor Old Plank Road Baptist Church

Reed was held on a $75,000 bond for each one of the charges.

Copyright 2019 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.