How to book your designated driver before New Year's Eve

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A Jacksonville law firm is expanding an already popular program to help revelers get home safe after they ring in the New Year with a few drinks.

For the third consecutive year, Farah & Farah is offering to pick up the tab on New Year's Eve for thousands of people to get a ride home. It's all part of a program called Keep Our City Safe.

The personal injury law firm is teaming up with Uber, along with several local cab companies, to make sure people don't get behind the wheel when they've been drinking.

The program, which has already paid for roughly 2,500 rides in years past, is expanding to cover areas like Brunswick, Daytona Beach, Gainesville and Lake City, in addition to Jacksonville.

"We see things that shouldn't happen, but happen. People who maybe shouldn't be driving, were driving. Especially New Year's Eve. Everyone wants to light up the town," said Farah.

He said the program is a better option than the alternative, noting that a conviction for driving under the influence can result in $10,000 in court costs -- not to mention the possibility of jail time.

Farah said Uber was included this year in response to some complaints last year that there were not enough cabs to go around. "We were concerned about that and wanted to fix it," he said.

So here's how the program works: It's free and there's no catch, but you must register ahead of time. Just go to KeepOurCitySafe.org and fill out the form to get your access code.

AAA's Tow-To-Go Service

There are other options available, too. In Florida and Georgia, you can call 855-2-TOW-2-GO or 855-286-9246, a tow truck will be dispatched to take the driver and vehicle home, within 10 miles. The service is free through 6 a.m. Jan. 2 and available to AAA members and non-members.

