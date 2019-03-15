Hundreds of volunteers participate in annual citywide cleanup

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Hundreds of volunteers will span out across the city of Jacksonville this weekend to cleanup trash and debris near the St. Johns River.

It’s part of an annual event called the St. Johns River Celebration organized by the City of Jacksonville and Keep Jacksonville Clean.

There are over 30 sites across the city and several groups participating to pick up litter and debris from parks, neighborhoods and boat ramps. The Timucuan Park Foundation is one group leading cleanups at three locations, Ft. Caroline National Memorial, Kathryn Abbey Hanna Park, and Reddie Point Preserve.

“It’s a change for everyone to be involved in helping make Jacksonville more beautiful,” said Felicia Boyd, program and outreach director for the Timucuan Parks Foundation. She adds that over the years, they’ve found everything from plastic to tires at Reddie Point Preserve.

Boyd said it’s important to remove the debris and trash across the city to protect marine life and the environment.

“We’ve experienced a lot of hurricanes and hurricane damage,” Boyd explained. “So keeping our ecosystems clean and healthy helps protect the rest of the city.”

To participate, volunteers must be at least 18 years old or accompanied by an adult. Organizers recommend wearing closed-toe shoes and comfortable clothing. There is no pre-registration.

To learn more about the different clean-up locations, visit The St. Johns River Celebration 24th Annual Cleanup.

