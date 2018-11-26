City Council poised to approve $2 million for new visitor center

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The Jacksonville City Council appears ready to approve spending more than $2 million for a new visitor center in downtown Jacksonville.

Legislation will be introduced on Tuesday that calls for the center to be built in the Times Union Performing Arts Center which is located next to the Jacksonville Landing along the St. John's River.

The bill includes an outdoor projection wall on the north bank of the river next to the auditorium.

Money for the project would come from the tourist development council, which is funded by the bed tax.

If all goes as planned, new signage for the center would be installed by February of next year.

