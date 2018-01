JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Police were called Friday night to investigate a death in the Hyde Park area on the Westside, the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office said.

The death was reported about 10:15 p.m. on Mount Vernon Drive, just west of Old Middleburg Road.

Police on scene told News4Jax that they don't suspect foul play.

