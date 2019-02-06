JSO: Man shot, killed on Jacksonville's Westside

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A man was found dead from multiple gunshot wounds Tuesday evening in the Normandy Manor area of the city's Westside, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.

Sgt. Doug Molina said officers were called to Plane Lane near Old Middleburg Road around 8:20 p.m.

Molina would not reveal where the man was shot or if investigators recovered a weapon. The man's age was not revealed, nor was his name.

No arrests were announced.

