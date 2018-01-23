JSO: Death of woman found in Moncrief home being investigated as murder

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The death of a woman found Monday afternoon in a Northwest Jacksonville home is being investigated as a murder, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.

Officers went the home on Frank E Avenue, near the intersection of Moncrief Road and Edgewood Avenue West, about 4:30 p.m. to conduct a welfare check.

Inside the house, police said they found the body of a woman in her 50s. Her name has not been released.

Homicide detectives said they suspect foul play and they're investigating the woman's death as a murder.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Sheriff's Office at 904-630-0500. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS.

