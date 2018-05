JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A homicide investigation is underway Tuesday night on the city's Westside, the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office said.

Detectives were called about 10 p.m. to investigate on Alvin Road South, near Old Middleburg and Sandler roads.

News4Jax is at the scene and will update this story as more details become available.

Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.