Jacksonville police looking for man last seen over 2 weeks ago

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Police are looking for a 31-year-old man who was last seen more than two weeks ago, the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office announced Thursday night.

Breion J'Maale Davis was reported missing Friday. Police said he has not been seen or heard from since Aug. 6.

Davis is described as 5 feet, 7 inches tall and weighing 150 pounds.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts or who has seen or heard from him since Aug. 6 is asked to call the Sheriff's Office at 904-630-0500 or email JSOCrimeTips@jaxsheriff.org.

