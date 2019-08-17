Jacksonville police: Man in his 20s shot on Westside

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A young man was shot Friday night in the Hillcrest area of the Westside, the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office said.

According to police, the man, described as being in his 20s, was outside a residence on Ellis Trace Drive West, just south of Lenox Avenue, about 8:30 p.m. when he was shot in the right arm.

He was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Detectives said the man was by himself at the time of the shooting. It's unclear whether it was a drive-by.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Sheriff's Office at 904-630-0500 or email JSOCrimeTips@jaxsheriff.org. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS (8477).

