JSO: Man dead after SWAT called to Ortega Hills home

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A man at the center of a SWAT callout Thursday night in the Ortega Hills neighborhood on the city's Westside took his own life, the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office said.

A SWAT team responded after 5:15 p.m. to the house on Windypine Lane, near Collins Road, after police said the man in his 60s barricaded himself inside his home, threatening to hurt himself.

Negotiators were at the scene for several hours, trying to get the man to come out.

Just before 10 p.m., police said, SWAT officers went into the home and found the man dead of a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

No shots were fired by officers, according to the Sheriff's Office.

Residents of neighboring homes that were evacuated were allowed to return shortly after.

