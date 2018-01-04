Jacksonville police search for man considered armed, dangerous

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help finding a 26-year-old man accused of several crimes.

Police are searching for Deyondrick Eugene Archibold. He is wanted for fleeing law enforcement, possession of cocaine, possession of marijuana, five counts of leaving the scene of a traffic crash, reckless driving and resisting police, officials said.

Archibold is a black male described as 6 feet 1 inches tall, weighing 220 pounds and has eyebrow piercings and gold teeth. He also has black twists in his hair that are light brown, police said.

Archibold is considered armed and dangerous, police said.

Anyone with information about Archibold's whereabouts is asked to call the JSO at 904-630-0500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS. Information may also be emailed to JSOCrimeTips@jaxsheriff.org.

Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.