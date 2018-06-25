Jacksonville police searching for missing 74-year-old man

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office and Clay County Sheriff’s office are asking for help in finding a 74-year-old man who hasn't been seen in over a week.

Police say Charles Edward Sapp could be in danger. He was last seen on June 17, driving on Old Middleburg Road South in a gray 2003 Hyundai XG350 with the Florida tag "ACFT42". The car has different color paint on the hood and the driver side rear bumper is peeling. He is also known to frequent Clay County, according to the sheriff's office.

He has several medical conditions, including possible short term memory loss.

Anyone who has seen Sapp or has any information on his whereabouts is asked to contact the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office at 904-630-0500.

Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.