Jacksonville ranks among top 5 destinations for millennials

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Jacksonville ranks among the top five destinations in the country for millennials on the move, according to a new study released by personal finance firm SmartAsset.

The study, which is based on 2016 migration data from the U.S. Census Bureau, found a net 6,354 people between the ages of 20 and 34 chose to move to Jacksonville that year.

According to the study's findings, Jacksonville is attractive to young people in part because Florida has no state income tax and also because the city's residents are among the least taxed nationwide.

"For millennials who want to live in a low tax environment and get started on retirement, it’s tough to beat Jacksonville," the study said.

The study shows Seattle is the most popular destination for millennials. Columbia, South Carolina, was the first runner-up, followed by Sacramento and Minneapolis. Jacksonville ranked fifth.

SmartAsset

