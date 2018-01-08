Jacksonville elementary school to reopen after cafeteria fire

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Jacksonville's Venetia Elementary School is set to reopen Tuesday, more than three weeks after a fire broke out in the cafeteria and filled the building with smoke.

But while students will return to school, the cafeteria and kitchen will remain closed for three months while crews complete renovations, a Duval County Public Schools spokesperson said.

School lunches will be made offsite and delivered every day, and students will dine in their classrooms until the cafeteria is back open, said schools spokesperson Laureen Ricks.

The school on Timuquana Road off Roosevelt Boulevard has been closed since before winter break. A fire broke out overnight Dec. 15, but firefighters contained the flames to the cafeteria.

While crews were able to keep the flames in check, the fire resulted in smoke and water damage, Rick said. Officials visited the school last week to make sure there was no lingering odor.

Rick said parents have been kept up to date on the school's status, and noted there will be a presentation on the matter at Monday evening's school board meeting.

Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.